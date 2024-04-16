First 6 jurors selected in Trump's hush money trial

The first six jurors in former President Donald Trump's Manhattan hush money trial were selected Tuesday.

Potential jurors were required to fill out a questionnaire and answer live questions from the judge and attorneys on the second day of the trial.

The first wave of potential jury members was drawn from some 100 people.

SEE MORE: Prospective jurors face questions on first day of Trump's NY trial

Besides all living in New York, the jurors selected so far are men and women of varying ages and from varying backgrounds: A sales worker, a social media marketer, a corporate law attorney, an IT consultant, a school worker, and a recent college graduate who works for Disney.

Fifteen additional jurors will be selected: Six more to fill out the jury, and nine backup jurors.

Earlier in the day, several potential jurors were dismissed after they said they could not be impartial in the case or that they had schedule conflicts. One juror was excused after showing symptoms of illness.

Once a jury is selected, prosecutors and Trump's defense can begin presenting evidence and calling witnesses.

The former president is accused of falsifying internal business records and of making payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, and to a doorman at Trump Tower.

He has pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com