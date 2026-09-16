Westgate River Ranch Resort offers a wild west escape in the heart of Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's largest dude ranch is hiding in plain sight — and you don't have to cross the Mississippi to get the full wild west experience.

WATCH BELOW: Inside Florida's largest dude ranch: Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo

Dude Ranch meets 'glamping' at Westgate River Ranch

Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo sits on more than 1,000 acres in River Ranch, nestled in Polk County. Centrally located between both coasts and just 90 miles south of Orlando, it's an easy trip for most Floridians.

"Where else can you go and then all of a sudden just disappear from the hustle and bustle of town, and whammo you're here on a ranch — an active ranch," General Manager Jim Szabo said.

And active is an understatement. Szabo's days can look very different from one hour to the next.

"I can be in the field helping a cow give birth at three in the morning and then a few hours later I'm meeting guests at the front desk," Szabo said.

Guests are encouraged to have fun and play. Activities include horseback riding, an adventure park, archery, axe throwing, and paintball. The brand new River Country Waterpark offers a way to cool off on hot days.

"We have archery, axe throwing, we have a paintball right back there," Szabo said.

When the sun goes down, guests don't have to rough it. Westgate River Ranch offers a range of well-appointed accommodations — including glamping tents and Conestoga wagons — that bring luxury to the outdoors.

"When we say glamping here at the Ranch, we mean glamping — this is luxury. So come on, let's take a look," Szabo said. "How many teepees come with fireplaces?"

The Conestoga wagons sleep up to 6, feature a full-sized bathroom, and are climate controlled. Guests also receive a personal concierge and hot brewed coffee delivered every morning.

"Everything you could possibly want in a luxury hotel room — in a tent. Again, absolutely amazing," Szabo said.

When it's time to eat, there's something for every palate — from fine dining at the Cattle Company Chophouse to Rodeo Ray's Pizzeria. And after dinner, the cowboy donuts are a must.

"The campfire right here is a s'mores donut with the chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallow — you can have that toasted. So we will actually have the little toaster and you can toast the top of the marshmallows, if you like," Szabo said.

It's easy to see why the resort was recently named one of the nation's best glamping spots by USA Today.

But the real ranch experience, Szabo said, happens outside — not inside.

"One thing you aren't going to find in any of these rooms is a TV set. The idea is to disconnect," Szabo said. "The idea is even at nighttime you don't want to be here — you want to be sitting out creating that story at the campfire."

"This is when you come to reconnect and to actually get that experience with your family that a lot of people don't get anymore," Szabo said.

Every Saturday night, the resort hosts a professional rodeo — adding one more reason to stay through the weekend.

"Look — there's two types of vacation and two types of stories. You can go on a vacation where you are not the hero of that story. Here at Westgate Ranch, we are the heroes of the story because what we're sending you home with is a lifetime of memories that you're not going to get anywhere else," Szabo said.

Watch "Finding Florida" each Sunday at 10 a.m. on WPTV!