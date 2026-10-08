Vero Beach Mermaid offers magical underwater experiences for all ages

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Brandee Anthony, known as the Vero Beach Mermaid, is an elite level PADI dive instructor, who teaches people of all ages to become mermaids — offering experiences that range from glamorous mermaid makeovers and beach photoshoots to poolside swimming lessons.

"I was a professional live streamer a long time ago, so I thought it would be really cool to take all my viewers underwater, but how can I make that interesting and magical?" Anthony said.

That curiosity grew into a deep and lasting passion.

"That was 10 years ago and I'm a little in love with mermaiding for sure," Anthony said.

The experience begins with a mermaid makeover, starting inside Anthony's custom fantasy closet — brimming with tropical-inspired tails, tops and accessories created just for mermaid gear.

"We're going to start with a mermaid makeover, which is one of my favorite parts," Anthony said. "Kate, so this is your magical closet."

The closet features silicone tails that each weigh about 30 to 35 pounds. Accessories are on hand to complete every look.

"Mermaid crowns and armbands and embellishments, kind of the final touches to help people really feel like they have a full ensemble," Anthony said.

Armbands come in a variety of styles, including options with a vibrant teal accent.

"We have a few options if you want to go with armbands. We have these, these are super cute and they have that nice teal," Anthony said.

Anthony even offered a personalized recommendation while I was browsing through the options.

"I think with what you are wearing I would probably wear this one," she said.

Browsing the closet felt like being a kid in a candy store — wanting more of everything. Anthony said that reaction is exactly the goal.

"That is exactly what you should feel like," she said. "So, we'll pick out a tail, a top, some accessories, and a crown, and then we'll head over to the beach."

After settling on a look — including a tail Anthony called a "wind trader" and a stunning leafy sea dragon design — I was feeling the mermaid vibe and ready for the beach.

Anthony, a professional photographer for 15 years, combines breathtaking backdrops and elaborate costumes to create magic where whimsy meets the water. Once suited up, I made my way toward the water, making my mermaid marks in the sand along the way.

"Like a sea turtle you are going to migrate towards the ocean," she said. "And then your going to turn toward me put your fin over here — we call it a fluke."

Anthony walked me through the first poses on the shoreline.

"The seated is the easiest first pose — you can kind of just look at the ocean and relax and let the wind take your hair," she said. "Look out towards the beach — a little water love."

Next, I headed poolside for a basic mermaiding class.

Anthony caters to every client's ability, even those who are a little cautious about the experience.

"Once people get in a tail and they find their groove, it turns into a bunch of people just playing in a pool," she said.

People come to the experience for all kinds of reasons.

"I've had people come to me for fun and some for deeper reasons," Anthony said.

"Coming on a retreat or take a course really did change their lives — or changed the trajectory of their lives. I've turned a few people into pro mermaids," Anthony said.

In the pool, Anthony was ready to teach me how to mermaid — stripping back the glam and focusing on the fundamentals.

"So now you've had the photoshoot and the glam and now we are going to strip it back and just have some fun swimming as a mermaid," Anthony said.

She walked me through every step of the movement.

"So you can flex your foot up towards the top of the water and then push it down…and just do that a few times….you can feel the resistance of the water and that's what propels you," Anthony said. "I'm going to have you back float in the tail — I'll kind of help you float there."

The lesson even included a dive completely underwater.

"3.2.1. breathe out — we dive down and then pop up," Anthony said. "That was so good — that was fun — and that's how we shoot video underwater."

For Anthony, the joy of mermaiding as an adult goes far beyond the water itself.

"I think that's what mermaiding as an adult feels like is you don't have to act like a kid but you can be an adult that plays," she said. "And that's where it can be fun or it can be more — some people just want to feel empowered. Or good in their skin and they do a photo shoot or a bucket list thing."

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