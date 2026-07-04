Peacock House Art Foundation transforms Fort Pierce into artistic destination with history and global artists

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Peacock House Art Foundation is transforming Fort Pierce into an artistic destination, putting the Peacock Arts District on the map and connecting local and international artists.

Tucked away in the historic Crain Estate, the non-profit organization preserves the legacy of Jaxson and Mary Crain, who once called the property home.

"Before it was a private residence owned by the Crains - Jaxson and Mary Crain," says Krystal Masters, the art director here.

Mr. Crain was a tile worker by trade, and his craftsmanship is visible throughout the entire facility.

"Jackson is the one who did all the tiling throughout the facility, and you'll see it from the ground to the walls to the ceiling," says Masters.

Visitors can take guided tours of the lush gardens and vibrant architecture every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Many parts of the house look the same as when the Crains lived there, including the smoking and bourbon room.

"It has more of a man paneling. The bathroom is all manly colors. There's a really pre stained glass in there, and it leads right out to the bar that's on the front of the patio," said Masters.

The couple traveled the world 9 times, collecting one-of-a-kind items for their Florida estate — including a gazebo shipped from India.

"It does have little tiny peacocks on it also, if you look close. So we're painting the bottom to match the top," says Masters.

The foundation has made a conscious effort to preserve the estate's original character.

"A lot of things we want to keep original. Yeah, we don't want it to be very commercialized," a foundation representative said.

Krystal, a foundation representative, said the estate remains largely unchanged from the Crains' time there.

"It's 90% the way it was when the Crains were here - yeah," Krystal said.

The Peacock House gets its name from the birds that have roamed the property for decades.

The Crains are believed to have introduced peacocks to Fort Pierce in the 1970s.

"From what we hear, they brought in seven of them originally, and from the seven we have over 100," a foundation representative said.

"The peacocks have been in Fort Pierce since the 70's, we believe the Crains are the ones that incorporate the peacocks into Fort Pierce," a foundation representative said.

Among the flock is a beloved bird named Bob — believed to be the oldest peacock on the property.

"We do have one named Bob that we know of. He's our oldest peacock. We believe he's 60 years old and we know him because he walks with a limp," said Masters.

Bob is something of a celebrity at the estate, with his own bowls and a daily hand-feeding routine.

"Bob usually typically lives in here. He is a very spoiled peacock as you can see he has his own bowls we hand feed him everyday," says Masters.

Tour guides say the peacocks make for unforgettable moments with young visitors.

"It's really awesome when I have kids on the tour and then they feed out of the kids hands - it's the best feeling," a foundation representative said.

At one time, the Crains also kept monkeys on the property.

"The story goes that Jackson Crain went to South America, got a baby monkey, stuck it in his pocket, and came home with it," a foundation representative said.

The foundation's artist-in-residency program attracts artists from around the world, offering simple but elegant accommodations on the property.

"This is where we house the artists and residents," a foundation representative said.

"They're simple, but they're elegant, and it's everything they need," says Masters.

Visitors don't need professional experience to participate. The foundation's art lab offers classes for children and adults of all skill levels.

"Welcome to the art lab, this is where we do classes for kids and adults," Krystal said.

"Anything you see we can do a private class for you," Krystal said.

Krystal leads one-on-one classes designed to be accessible to complete beginners.

"The majority of my classes are one on one classes you come in with zero experience and you walk out with a piece of art and it makes you feel good," Krystal said.

The art lab features a wide range of mediums and projects, including sculpting and watercolor.

"I do a lot of sculpting this is my brother's tuxedo cat wearing a tuxedo," Krystal said.

"This is the workshop we're doing tonight - It's called paint your pet in watercolor and rainbow," Krystal said.

For Krystal, art is about more than creativity.

"Art is a form of therapy and it distresses people………leave happy and haven't been on their phone scrolling," Krystal said.

Seeing students walk away fulfilled is what drives her work.

"It makes me feel so good..it does it does," Krystal said

