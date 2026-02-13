'Hell's Kitchen' winner brings award-winning cuisine to Palm Beach Shores

PALM BEACH SHORE, Fla. — Paul Niedermann's path to the kitchen began with family influence.

His father served as the executive chef at Hofstra University in Long Island, sparking his initial interest in the culinary arts.

"I got the bug from him," Niedermann said.

Niedermann, the chef at The Buccaneer Marina and Resort in Pam Beach Shores, brings extensive experience from top restaurants worldwide. His credentials include a notable television achievement that opened doors to prestigious opportunities.

"I was the Season Nine winner of 'Hell's Kitchen', which led me to the opportunities to go work for BLT Steak around the country, which was New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Atlanta, a summer in the Hamptons," Niedermann said.

The chef's approach focuses on unique offerings that distinguish his restaurant from local competitors. His menu features creative combinations that showcase his innovative style.

"Everything that every other restaurant around here serves, I don't," Niedermann said. "So, for example, one of the pizzas that I love the most is a lobster, a lobster pizza finished with tagging and avocado, cream and cilantro."

Among his signature dishes, Niedermann takes particular pride in his crab cake, a recipe he has perfected over more than a decade.

"I'd probably say my favorite dish is our crab cake. The crab cake is one of our staples. I've been tinkering with this crab cake recipe for over 15 years," Niedermann said.

The dish features carefully selected accompaniments, including grain mustard aioli, lemon vinaigrette, minced Fresno chilies, fresh herbs, and grapefruit caviar. The crab cakes are seared to achieve the perfect texture and presentation.

The restaurant combines exceptional cuisine with scenic waterfront views, positioning itself as a premier dining destination in Palm Beach Shores.

"So we've taken the past, and we've elevated into the future," Niedermann said.

