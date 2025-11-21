From war wounds to wonder: The Maitland Art Center's 88-year journey as Florida's creative sanctuary

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Art Center continues to serve as a living tribute to architect and artist J. Andre Smith, operating as Florida's first artist residency program for 88 years.

Every brushstroke at the historic campus evokes the legacy of Smith, whose vision created what was originally known as the Research Studio. The art center remains a thriving sanctuary where artists can immerse themselves in creative exploration.

"This is living history for 88 years. This site has continued to operate in its original intent as an artist retreat," said executive director Danielle Thomas. "(It's) a sanctuary where artists could come and stay during the beautiful winter months and devote themselves entirely to explorative and experimental artwork."

The campus features distinctive Mayan Revival architecture, a style that reflects Smith's childhood inspiration when he saw an Aztec art exhibition at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

"Andre Smith talks about how when he was a child, he went to the Museum of Natural History in New York, and they had an exhibition of Aztec art," Thomas explained.

Smith, who became an amputee after serving in World War I, found a unique way to bring travel experiences to himself when he couldn't journey to see Mayan ruins firsthand.

"In his letter, he writes about how his friends are traveling to see the Mayan ruins, but he can't travel himself, so in a lot of ways this is his way of bringing travel to himself when he couldn't," Thomas said.

The center emerged from a collaboration between Smith and philanthropist Mary Bok, who also backed Bok Tower in Lake Wales. Bok suggested creating "a little art gallery in Maitland, FL" which grew into the full artist retreat that exists today.

Dan Hess, chief curator of collections, shared historical correspondence showing Smith's enthusiastic response to Bok's proposal. Smith replied with a telegram saying, "as soon as I can catch my breath and think clearly again I will write you regarding" the opportunity.

The campus showcases vibrant colors throughout its architecture, with blues and reds still visible in covered areas like the Mayan loggia, according to curator Katie Benson.

Located just miles from downtown Orlando, the center provides local artists with an inspiring environment for creative work. Current resident artist Amir described his evolving artistic process during a recent painting session.

"Two days ago, I started this one. Usually, I paint at home, and as the environment changes, I want to see how the story unfolds," Amir said. "Eventually it becomes realized - the painting gets realized."

When asked about leaving apparent mistakes in his work, Amir embraced the unpredictable nature of art: "This becomes a mistake, but it unfolds into a story. Absolutely."

