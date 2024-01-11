FAA to investigate Boeing following Alaska Airlines incident

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it’s going to investigate Boeing’s quality control after a panel flew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner during flight last week.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again. FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations,” the FAA said in a press release. “Boeing’s manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they’re legally accountable to meet. The letter is attached.”

The detached plug that flew off the Alaska Airlines Max 9 was found near Portland, Oregon, and will undergo examination in a government laboratory. You can see an image of it above.

According to The Associated Press, Boeing received the FAA’s investigation notice in a letter on Wednesday, and it gave the company 10 days to respond to the request.

Max 9 jets, including 65 operated by Alaska Airlines and 79 with United Airlines, are grounded at the moment, with the FAA saying that "the safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service."

