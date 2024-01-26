The must-have essentials for surviving winter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s the time of year when Jack Frost’s nip turns into a bite, and this year seems especially cold. So, if you’re a fan of all things comfy and cozy and are looking for ways to stay warm throughout winter, check out these winter essentials to stay cozy despite the cold.

$26 (was $31) at Amazon

Scraping ice off your windows in the morning is chill-inducing and your car can feel like an ice box when you settle inside of it and see your breath. Add some extra warmth with a heated blanket that you can throw over your lap to enjoy a more comfortable commute. This 12-volt electric blanket plugs into the cigarette lighter and heats up quickly, swaddling you in warmth. It has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 600 Amazon customers.

$19 at Amazon

Do your hands ever get so dang cold it’s tough to type with those frosty fingers? Thaw them out with this cute mini ceramic space heater that’s perfect for desktops in frigid offices. Or, if you work from home, having a direct heat source can help you save on your electric bill.

The space heater doesn’t make much noise, and you can tilt it between 15 and 60 degrees to get some direct heat wherever you want it, keeping you nice and toasty. With almost 200 customer reviews, it has a 4.2-star rating. For more direct heat solutions, shop one of these best heating pads.

$28 at Amazon

Slippers in a microwave? Hear us out. You can pop these plush, snuggly slippers in the microwave for 90 seconds and then have a direct warmth on your seemingly always-cold feet. The slippers come in gray or cream colors, and, on the inside, they’re filled with grains and French lavender. People love how soft and warm they are; these slippers get a 4.2 rating from more than 1,000 reviews.

$56 at Amazon

You can go through hand warmers quickly this time of year, so why not try some rechargeable ones that you don’t have to throw out after each use? These reusable hand warmers come in a variety of colors (prices vary) and can stay charged for four to eight hours.

Bring them to a football game in a snowy stadium or put them in your ski pants to keep your hands warm in between runs. The pocket heaters have three temperature settings, too, ranging from 95 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. These get a 4.6-star rating from more than 24,400 reviewers, who like how long they last.

$35 at Amazon

Cozy up with a piping hot mug of tea on a cold day. This Tea Forte tasting assortment comes with a variety of black, green, white and herbal teas and includes some winter warmers like chamomile citron, Earl Grey and ginger lemongrass. These popular teas have a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,100 customers.

$96 (was $190) at Amazon

Leave it to this portable blanket warmer to heat up the bed for you. Simply insert the nozzle and hose inside the sheets to provide great coverage that keeps you toasty warm. There are also four preset timer options, but you can set it to an exact temperature or use modes like one that will turbo-dry your sheets in five minutes. This portable device has an attachment that can be used to dry shoes and boots, a feature that comes in handy after you’ve been out shoveling or walking in the snow. It has a 4.3-star rating from more than 470 reviews.

There are still several weeks of winter left, so get out these winter weather essentials and stay warm as best you can!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.