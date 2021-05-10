Watch
'X Gon' Give It to Ya': New DMX album out on May 28

Def Jam Records/AP
This image released by Def Jam shows "Exodus," by DMX, releasing on May 28. DMX died last month at age 50. (Def Jam Records via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — A new album from DMX will be released later this month.

DMX's longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced Monday that "EXODUS" will feature new material and drop on May 28.

The posthumous album will be released on Def Jam, where DMX released most of his albums and made music history.

The Grammy-nominated performer's first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

His hits include "Get at Me Dog," "Ruff Ryders Anthem," "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya."

In 2012, his last album, "Undisputed," was released.

DMX died last month at age 50.

