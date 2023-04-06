Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Walt Disney World to begin selling annual passes again

Limited passes, pass types for sale beginning April 20
Walt Disney World
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Walt Disney World
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 16:17:39-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World will resume selling annual passes for the first time in two years.

"New sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20," Eric Scott, Disney's senior manager of communications, announced Thursday on the Disney Parks blog.

However, the number of passes and pass types "may become unavailable for purchase at any time."

"We are so grateful for our pass holders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the annual passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney thrill this spring and summer," Scott wrote.

New annual pass sales were halted in 2021 as the park sought to manage crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only existing pass holders are currently eligible to renew.

Only Florida residents will be able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, while the Disney Sorcerer Pass is limited to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.

Here is a breakdown of the different passes and their prices:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass
Annual Rate: $399
Restrictions: Florida residents only, allows entry on most weekdays, subject to blackout dates

Disney Pirate Pass
Annual Rate: $749
Restrictions: Florida residents only, allows entry on most days, subject to blackout dates

Disney Sorcerer Pass
Annual Rate: $969
Restrictions: Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents only, allows entry on most days, subject to blackout dates

Disney Incredi-Pass
Annual Rate: $1,399
Restrictions: none

Passes can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7