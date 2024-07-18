Watch Now
Universal Orlando has just launched 'Unlimited Days' ticket offer good through Dec. 18

Tickets are $199
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 18, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has just launched an amazing ticket deal for Florida residents.

For just $199 plus tax, guests can visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for unlimited days from now through Dec. 18, 2024. Guests can even visit both parks in a single day.

The "Florida Unlimited Ticket Days" can also be used for seasonal events like Universal's destination-wide Holidays celebration, which kicks off on Nov. 22 and features Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more.

The savings don't end there. Universal is offering up to 40% off select Universal Orlando hotel rooms on select dates.

Click here for more information about the "Florida Unlimited Days Ticket” offer and how to purchase it.

