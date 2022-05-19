Universal Orlando announces cheaper multi-day ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're willing to brave gas prices and the heat, Universal Orlando has some new ways to save this summer.
The theme park announced a cheaper four day pass to Universal Studios Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventures.
Now through Sept. 30, guests can purchase a four-day park ticket for $79 per person, per day on select dates. That's about $40 worth of savings per day.
Guests can also stay at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for 20 percent less from June 3 through August 13.
