Universal Orlando announces cheaper multi-day ticket

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 19, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're willing to brave gas prices and the heat, Universal Orlando has some new ways to save this summer.

The theme park announced a cheaper four day pass to Universal Studios Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventures.

Now through Sept. 30, guests can purchase a four-day park ticket for $79 per person, per day on select dates. That's about $40 worth of savings per day.

Guests can also stay at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for 20 percent less from June 3 through August 13.

You can learn more by clicking here.

