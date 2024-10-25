Watch Now
Tortuga Music Festival announces lineup: Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Ludacris

2025 lineup also includes Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, Cody Jinks and much more
Luke Combs CMA Fest 2022
Associated Press
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022, June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Combs is making amends to a disabled Florida woman who sells tumblers online after she was ordered to pay him $250,000 when she got snared in a crackdown his lawyers launched against companies that sell unauthorized merchandise with his image or name on it. In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Combs said he told his attorneys to remove Nicol Harness from a lawsuit they filed in an Illinois federal court and that he was sending her $11,000. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Combs CMA Fest 2022
Posted
and last updated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Tortuga Music Festival announced the 2025 lineup for its 12th annual ocean-side music festival Friday.

The three-day festival will be held April 4, 2025 through April 6, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale.

The national headliners scheduled to perform include:

Friday, April 4, 2025
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Ludacris
Gary Allan
Marcus King
Gavin DeGraw
Artikal Sound System
Angie K
Drew Parker
Charlie Worsham
John Morgan
Bayker Blankenship
Jade Eagleson
Jenna Lamaster
Denitia

Jelly Roll at 2024 Global Citizen Festival
Jelly Roll performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Saturday, April 5, 2025
Keith Urban
Jordan Davis
Shaboozey
Wyatt Flores
Ezra Ray Hart
The Original Wailers
Meghan Patrick
Lily Rose
Abby Anderson
Wheeland Brothers
Ashland Craft
Bryce Leatherwood
Mae Estes
Avery Anna
Karley Scott Collins

Keith Urban performs 'Texas Time' at 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards
Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Luke Combs
Megan Moroney
Cody Jinks
Corey Kent
Rodney Atkins
Yelawolf
Caylee Hammack
Restless Road
Lauren Watkins
Bumpin Uglies
Gashi
Kashus Culpepper
Lanie Gardner
Noah Hicks
Thomas Edwards

Luke Combs CMA Fest 2022
Also featuring Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock between sets

Passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.

For full line up and information on passes to the festival, visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/.

Tortuga Music Festival 2025
Tortuga Music Festival April 2025 lineup

