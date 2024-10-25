Tortuga Music Festival announces lineup: Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Ludacris

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Tortuga Music Festival announced the 2025 lineup for its 12th annual ocean-side music festival Friday.
The three-day festival will be held April 4, 2025 through April 6, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale.
The national headliners scheduled to perform include:
Friday, April 4, 2025
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Ludacris
Gary Allan
Marcus King
Gavin DeGraw
Artikal Sound System
Angie K
Drew Parker
Charlie Worsham
John Morgan
Bayker Blankenship
Jade Eagleson
Jenna Lamaster
Denitia
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Keith Urban
Jordan Davis
Shaboozey
Wyatt Flores
Ezra Ray Hart
The Original Wailers
Meghan Patrick
Lily Rose
Abby Anderson
Wheeland Brothers
Ashland Craft
Bryce Leatherwood
Mae Estes
Avery Anna
Karley Scott Collins
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Luke Combs
Megan Moroney
Cody Jinks
Corey Kent
Rodney Atkins
Yelawolf
Caylee Hammack
Restless Road
Lauren Watkins
Bumpin Uglies
Gashi
Kashus Culpepper
Lanie Gardner
Noah Hicks
Thomas Edwards
Also featuring Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock between sets
Passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.
For full line up and information on passes to the festival, visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/.