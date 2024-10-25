Tortuga Music Festival announces lineup: Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Ludacris

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Tortuga Music Festival announced the 2025 lineup for its 12th annual ocean-side music festival Friday.

The three-day festival will be held April 4, 2025 through April 6, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale.

The national headliners scheduled to perform include:

Friday, April 4, 2025

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Ludacris

Gary Allan

Marcus King

Gavin DeGraw

Artikal Sound System

Angie K

Drew Parker

Charlie Worsham

John Morgan

Bayker Blankenship

Jade Eagleson

Jenna Lamaster

Denitia

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jelly Roll performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Keith Urban

Jordan Davis

Shaboozey

Wyatt Flores

Ezra Ray Hart

The Original Wailers

Meghan Patrick

Lily Rose

Abby Anderson

Wheeland Brothers

Ashland Craft

Bryce Leatherwood

Mae Estes

Avery Anna

Karley Scott Collins

Chris Pizzello/AP Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Luke Combs

Megan Moroney

Cody Jinks

Corey Kent

Rodney Atkins

Yelawolf

Caylee Hammack

Restless Road

Lauren Watkins

Bumpin Uglies

Gashi

Kashus Culpepper

Lanie Gardner

Noah Hicks

Thomas Edwards

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022, June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Combs is making amends to a disabled Florida woman who sells tumblers online after she was ordered to pay him $250,000 when she got snared in a crackdown his lawyers launched against companies that sell unauthorized merchandise with his image or name on it. In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Combs said he told his attorneys to remove Nicol Harness from a lawsuit they filed in an Illinois federal court and that he was sending her $11,000. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Also featuring Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock between sets

Passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. EST.

For full line up and information on passes to the festival, visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/.