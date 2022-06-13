Watch
Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Country music star has been undergoing treatment since last fall
Toby Keith performs in Austin, Texas, in 2021
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Country music star Toby Keith said he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8.

He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

The status of Keith's performances for the remainder of this year wasn't immediately clear.

His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, said some tour dates will be canceled.

