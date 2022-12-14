Watch Now
Blake Shelton-coached Bryce Leatherwood wins season 22 of 'The Voice'

Country music singer prepares to exit show with record-ninth victory
Trae Patton/NBC
Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Blake Shelton and Brayden Lape pose for a photograph on the set of NBC's "The Voice."
Posted at 6:29 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 07:19:42-05

Blake Shelton is going out a winner.

The country music singer notched another victory Tuesday night on the season finale of NBC's "The Voice."

Bryce Leatherwood, 22, of Statesboro, Georgia, was crowned the season 22 winner. He was coached by Shelton.

Leatherwood's win marks a record-ninth victory for Shelton, who is leaving the show after 11 seasons.

Leatherwood became the first "instant save" contestant to ever win "The Voice."

Technically, Shelton won't exit the show until the spring, but Tuesday's show was the final time he'd share the stage with his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, who is also leaving.

Shelton foreshadowed his protégé's victory shortly before the winner was announced.

"You've got a career ahead of you, dude," Shelton told him. "Congratulations already."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
