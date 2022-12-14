Blake Shelton-coached Bryce Leatherwood wins season 22 of 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is going out a winner.

The country music singer notched another victory Tuesday night on the season finale of NBC's "The Voice."

Bryce Leatherwood, 22, of Statesboro, Georgia, was crowned the season 22 winner. He was coached by Shelton.

Leatherwood's win marks a record-ninth victory for Shelton, who is leaving the show after 11 seasons.

Leatherwood became the first "instant save" contestant to ever win "The Voice."

Technically, Shelton won't exit the show until the spring, but Tuesday's show was the final time he'd share the stage with his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, who is also leaving.

Shelton foreshadowed his protégé's victory shortly before the winner was announced.

"You've got a career ahead of you, dude," Shelton told him. "Congratulations already."