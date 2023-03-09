Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

The Cure to conclude 2023 tour in Miami

English band will wrap first North American tour in 7 years at Miami-Dade Arena
Robert Smith from The Cure band performs in England, June 30, 2019
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP
Musician Robert Smith performs with his band The Cure on the Pyramid Stage as they close the final day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Somerset, England.
Robert Smith from The Cure band performs in England, June 30, 2019
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 10:59:26-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Cure is going back on tour.

The English rock band will embark on its first North American tour in seven years, beginning in May.

It will include two stops in Florida – June 29 in Tampa and July 1 in Miami.

The final stop on the 30-date, 26-city tour concludes at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Tickets will go on sale starting next Wednesday.

"The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour," the band said on its website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7