Watch
Entertainment

Actions

‘The Batman,' still No. 1, crosses $300 million

The Batman.jpg
Business Wire via AP
Cover art of the WaterTower Music release of THE BATMAN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring the music of Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. (Graphic: Business Wire)<br/><br/>
The Batman.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 14:14:44-04

“The Batman” is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office.

Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections.

The biggest competitor this weekend was the anime “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” which was released by Crunchyroll and Funimation, and took in an estimated $17.7 million in its first weekend in North America.

The horror film “X” also debuted this weekend along with the crime drama “The Outfit,” starring Mark Rylance.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News