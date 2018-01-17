Here's what happens to your selfie after using the Google Arts and Culture app

Just like the rest of America glued to social media, we just had to try the new Google Arts and Culture App. It’s the app that takes your selfie and uses facial recognition to match you with a famous portrait painting from the past.

The results are usually spot on, or way off.

The new app has a lot of people worried about privacy issues. You can only take a photo through the app. You can’t take it through your smartphone camera. Users wondered where their photos went once they're done with the app.

Google told staff with Scripps National that a selfie is only used to find a person's match, saying, “Google is not using these selfies for anything other than art matches.”

The use of facial recognition will not be going away anytime soon, so the question you should ask yourself is, are you willing to surrender your selfie all in the name of art?