Good Samaritans help save a woman's life

Maria Vilas was driving down Coconut Boulevard at 86th Road when she got stopped in traffic.

A car rear-ended her and pushed her into the path of an oncoming truck which T-boned her SUV.

While Vilas is still too injured to speak with us on camera to share her story the Good Samaritans who she says helped save her life were available.



Ayelin Sanchez says, “Never experienced something like that before."



Scary moments in the Acreage Wednesday morning.

John Decker says, “That seatbelt really saved her life that day."



And if not for several Good Samaritans like Ayelin Sanchez and Jordan Decker. What happened here could have ended much differently.



Sanchez says, “Driving to work… and I just heard a huge crash... I was about 3 to 4 cars behind.”



Sanchez pulled over and ran to the scene. Maria Vila was trapped and hanging upside down in the mangled vehicle.

“Said is there anyone else… is there kids in the car??”

Good thing she had just dropped her kids at school. Sanchez stayed with Vila keeping her calm and stable.

Jordan Decker said, “Started talking to her, calmed her down… immobilized her spine…until fire rescue showed up.” Coincidentally he just graduated from Fire Academy last week.



Decker says, “It was a great life experience with an ever better outcome a great outcome."



Vila also credits the fire rescue crews who helped her on the scene.

They even stopped by the hospital to make sure she was okay.

Sanchez says, “It’s crazy to think in this world there are good people out there... there are people who care.”



Vila is recovering at home now and she told us she is thankful to be alive.



Sanchez says, “Bless her …bless her family. I’m glad she’s okay. May we never meet in those circumstances again."