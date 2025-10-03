Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Swift fans pack West Palm vinyl shop at midnight for release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

WPB Taylor Swift party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Taylor Swift fans packed a West Palm Beach record shop for a Taylor Swift listening party Thursday night. 

With boas, glitter and bracelets, fans celebrated the midnight release party for Swift’s 12th album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ at Rust & Wax Record Shop.

WATCH: What Swifties say about 'The Life of a Showgirl'

WPB Swifties celebrate "The Life of a Showgirl"

The shop also held giveaways, photo-ops and plenty of Swiftie goodies.

The album is available to purchase at the shop in vinyl and CD format. 

