Taylor Swift fans pack West Palm vinyl shop at midnight for release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Taylor Swift fans packed a West Palm Beach record shop for a Taylor Swift listening party Thursday night.

With boas, glitter and bracelets, fans celebrated the midnight release party for Swift’s 12th album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ at Rust & Wax Record Shop.

The shop also held giveaways, photo-ops and plenty of Swiftie goodies.

The album is available to purchase at the shop in vinyl and CD format.