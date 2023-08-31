Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' headed to movie theaters in October

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Taylor Swift is taking her concert tour to the big screen.

The pop star's record-setting "Eras Tour" concert will be released in movie theaters nationwide starting Oct. 13.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

A concert film, which was shot during Swift's six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August, will be shown at AMC, Regal and Cinemark movie theaters across the U.S.

According to Variety, AMC Theatres is promising that the film will be shown at least four times a day at every one of its U.S. locations on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Other theater chains are expected to be added later.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Taylor Swift is shown on two large monitors behind the stage during "The Eras Tour" performance, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Hard Rock Stadium in October 2024. But many South Florida "Swifties" expressed their frustrations with their inability to secure tickets.

Perhaps a trip to the movies will serve as a consolation.

Tickets for the concert movie are now on sale.