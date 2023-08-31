Watch Now
Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' headed to movie theaters in October

Concert film recorded during August performances at SoFi Stadium in California
Taylor Swift is bringing her record-breaking tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens next year.
Taylor Swift performs during 'Eras Tour' at SoFi Stadium, Aug. 7, 2023
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 31, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Taylor Swift is taking her concert tour to the big screen.

The pop star's record-setting "Eras Tour" concert will be released in movie theaters nationwide starting Oct. 13.

A concert film, which was shot during Swift's six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August, will be shown at AMC, Regal and Cinemark movie theaters across the U.S.

According to Variety, AMC Theatres is promising that the film will be shown at least four times a day at every one of its U.S. locations on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Other theater chains are expected to be added later.

Taylor Swift seen on giant monitors during 'Eras Tour' performance at SoFi Stadium, Aug. 7, 2023
Taylor Swift is shown on two large monitors behind the stage during "The Eras Tour" performance, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Hard Rock Stadium in October 2024. But many South Florida "Swifties" expressed their frustrations with their inability to secure tickets.

Perhaps a trip to the movies will serve as a consolation.

Tickets for the concert movie are now on sale.

