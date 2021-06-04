Summer concert series kicks off in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The stage is getting set up to kick off the summer concert series 2021 in a downtown park in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tribute bands will play live music from Aerosmith to The Beetles and many other genres starting Friday, June 4, and every Friday through August.

The events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Voodoo Bayou, just a walking distance away from the park, they too are excited to see everyone come back.

“It means we’re going to be able to bring all that business back that we missed last year," said Beverage director Armando Conway. "Super excited, I think it’s a great opportunity for new guests to come here and check out the plaza and maybe get a delicious cajun food here you know. And maybe some amazing cocktails.”

But cocktails and food aren't the only things on their menu.

“We’re also doing concerts at the restaurant too," said Conway. I think it’s going to go perfect they can go to the concert at the park and come back inside and see the great bands that we have it on the weekends so it’s great.”

For a complete list of all the tribute bands playing each Friday, click here.

