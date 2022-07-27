Watch Now
'Stranger Things' writers set record straight about rumor old episodes are re-edited

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
From left, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman arrive at the "Stranger Things" FYSEE Los Angeles Event on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Netflix FYSEE Space at Raleigh Studios. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:50:52-04

The writers of the widely popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" is setting the record straight when it comes to a rumor previous episodes are being re-edited.

Earlier this week, British GQ published the article, “Netflix retroactively editing Stranger Things is the beginning of a dangerous TV trend," where they based their information on an internet rumor that a scene in the show's first season was retroactively edited, Deadline reported.

According to GQ, the scene rumors swirled around of being re-edited was when Jonathan Byers photographed Nancy Wheeler without her knowledge.

Prompted by the mass attention the story received, the writers of the hit show laid those rumors to rest on Wednesday.

"It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumor) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops,” the "Stranger Things" writers’ said in a tweet.

This, in turn, had GQ issue a correction, Deadline reported.

“Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that a season one episode of Stranger Things had been edited retroactively to remove a shot of Jonathan photographing Nancy while she was changing," the publication posted at the bottom of the GQ article.

The show has been a massive hit for Netflix.

According to Nielsen, 7.2 billion minutes were streamed during the week of May 30-June 5.

