'Stranger Things' sends 1985 Kate Bush song 'Running Up That Hill' to No. 1 on iTunes

Song featured in season 4 premiere of Netflix series
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 05:00:27-04

HAWKINS, Ind. — Thirty-seven years after its release, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" is the No. 1 song in America.

The 1985 single from the English singer's fifth studio album "Hounds of Love" was No. 1 on the iTunes song chart Tuesday after being featured in the season four premiere of the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, "Stranger Things" centers around a group of children whose strange encounters with supernatural forces uncover a government conspiracy.

"Running Up That Hill" is heard as Max (Sadie Sink) listens to the song in her Walkman during the opening episode "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club."

The new season of "Stranger Things" debuted Friday and is currently the most popular show on the streaming service.

Bush's song is more popular now than it was in 1985, when it reached No. 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.

But it wasn't the only '80s song to gain newfound interest this week.

"Danger Zone," Kenny Loggins' theme song to the 1986 movie "Top Gun," was No. 4 on iTunes. The song is also featured in the long-awaited sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," which opened nationwide Friday and set a new record for the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut, earning an estimated $156 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

