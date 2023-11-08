Watch Now
Steve Martin pokes fun at Collier County after 'Shopgirl' stripped from school libraries

'Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy,' book's author says in Instagram post
Steve Martin at 'Pictures From Home' opening night on Broadway, Feb. 9, 2023
Steve Martin attends the "Pictures From Home" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 14:27:14-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Actor and comedian Steve Martin had some fun on social media at the expense of one Florida county.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star called out Collier County on his Instagram page Monday.

"So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!" he wrote.

"Shopgirl," which Martin wrote in 2000 and later adapted into a 2005 film in which he also starred, tells the story of a love triangle between an aspiring artist who sells women's gloves at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, California, a wealthy, older divorced businessman and a socially inept admirer whose unrequited advances are rebuffed.

'Shopgirl' stars Steve Martin and Claire Danes in Toronto in 2005
Steve Martin and Claire Danes pose for a photograph Friday, Sept. 9, 2005, in Toronto. Martin is the screenwriter, producer and star of "Shopgirl". Danes also stars in the movie.

Martin's novella was one of 313 books removed from Collier County public school libraries to comply with Florida law prohibiting literature containing "sexual conduct," according to a list cataloged by NBC affiliate WBBH.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Martin's post had nearly 28,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Martin has starred in several popular comedies, including "The Jerk" (1979), "Three Amigos" (1986), "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988), "Parenthood" (1989), and the 1991 "Father of the Bride" remake and its 1995 sequel.

The movie version of "Shopgirl" co-stars Clare Danes and Jason Schwartzman.

