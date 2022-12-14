Watch Now
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen' show DJ, dead at age 40

Circumstances surrounding death not revealed
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss helps Hillary Rodham Clinton with dance moves on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2015
Mary Altaffer/AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, center, practices her dance moves with DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Ellen DeGeneres during a break in the taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, at Rockefeller Center in New York.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:28:36-05

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the loveable DJ and dancer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died, according to People and TMZ.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.

Boss first introduced himself to a national audience in 2008. He appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance." His freestyle dance moves earned him a second-place finish.

He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss at 2018 Teen Choice Awards
Stephen Boss and wife Allison Holker arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison said in her statement.

Official details surrounding Boss' death have not been made public.

In addition to a wife, Boss leaves behind three children.

He was 40 years old.

