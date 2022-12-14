Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen' show DJ, dead at age 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the loveable DJ and dancer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died, according to People and TMZ.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.

Boss first introduced himself to a national audience in 2008. He appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance." His freestyle dance moves earned him a second-place finish.

He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Stephen Boss and wife Allison Holker arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Allison said in her statement.

Official details surrounding Boss' death have not been made public.

In addition to a wife, Boss leaves behind three children.

He was 40 years old.