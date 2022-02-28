Watch
'Squid Game,' ‘CODA’ take top honors at SAG Awards

Eugenio Derebez, from left, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur, and Emilia Jones accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "CODA" at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 10:40:54-05

History was made at this year's SAG Awards on Sunday.

For the first time in the award show's history, the Associated Press reported that a deaf actor and actors in a non-English language series took home awards.

Troy Kotsur took home a best-supporting actor award for his role in the deaf family drama "CODA."

According to Variety, "CODA" is the story of a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family.

"CODA" also took home awards for best ensemble.

Another big night winner was Netflix's "Squid Game," which saw Jung Hoyeon and Lee-Jung-jae win for best female actor and best male actor in a drama series.

Other winners of the night included Jason Sudeikis for his role in "Ted Lasso," Jean Smart won female comedy actor for "Hacks."

"Ted Lasso" also won for comedy ensemble.

Will Smith also took home an award for his role in "King Richard."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
