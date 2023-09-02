South Florida ties to Jimmy Buffett run deep

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter who died at 76, has deep connections to South Florida, including a cruise ship branded with his song "Margaritaville."

Buffett was a long-time parttime resident of Palm Beach County. He sold a home on Palm Beach in 2020 for about $7 million. His family owns other residential properties on the island as well as West Palm Beach through a company called Sadeca Realty LLC.

He participated in many charity fundraisers in Palm Beach. He was an adviser to the Piper Angels Foundation, which is based in Palm Beach Gardens to support and improve the lives of families in the cystic fibrosis community.

In 2015, he spoke to The Palm Beach Post about living in Palm Beach.

“No one bothers me," he said. "It’s amazing. I’m not on television and that’s the big difference. I can walk around with shocking anonymity. People don’t know who I am. I went to Disney World walking around the other day and was stopped twice.”

On May 13, 2022, the cruise ship that departs out of the Port of Palm Beach debuted with the theme Margaritaville at Sea. The song debuted in 1976.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line rebranded the ship, which was named the Grand Classica.

The vessel, which first went to sea in 1991, features many sights and sounds for Parrotheads to enjoy.

It has 10 passenger decks and more than 600 cabins, several pools, a St. Somewhere spa, a Fins Up! fitness center, casino, theater and restaurants.

It includes the colorful Margaritaville parrot, as well as themes bedding and pillows in the cabins. And a restaurant features cheeseburgers.

Also, there is a giant sculpture of flip flops in the Atrium and a monster margarita blender at the back bar called It's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Entertainment includes ia piano bar and a musical, Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show.

The two-night cruises sail to Freeport, Bahamas three to four days a week, including this Saturday.

Next door to the port, developers want a Margaitaville-branded hotel.

"It'll be a hotel restaurant," Riviera Beach Councilman Douglas Lawson said. "It'll be a bar, lounge-type facility, and we'll have three other restaurant pads that'll be filled by hopefully national and local talent."

Developers hope to break ground in December, but it needs approval by the Community Redevelopment Agency and then the city council.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is a U.S.–based hospitality company that manages and franchises a casual dining restaurant chain, retail stores and the hotel. There is a Buffett-themed channel on Sirius XM Radio.

In 1985, Buffett opened his first successful "Margaritaville" retail store in Key West.

The Margaritaville Resort opened in Hollywood, Fla., in 2015.

"Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, it’s unique '“no worries'” vibe thrives amid tropical tranquility and coastal luxury," according to its website. "The highly-activated resort, beachfront entertainment complex, and 369 guest rooms with waterfront views allow you to escape the everyday and simply chill."

His last concert was on Feb. 15 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

His company released the following statement: