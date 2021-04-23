Shock G: Leader of rap group Digital Underground dead at 57

Shock G, the leader of hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57.

According to the Associated Press, the rapper was found unresponsive in a Tampa, Florida-area hotel room on Thursday. The family said he passed suddenly.

Shock G, born Gregory Jacobs, grew up in Tampa. He and the Digital Underground are best known for their 1990 hit "The Humpty Dance."

Digital Underground co-founder Chop Master J shared a tribute to Shock G on Instagram.

"34 years ago we had a wild idea! We can be a hip-hop band and take on the world and through it all, the dream became a reality," the post said.

A representative of the family said they appreciate the outpouring of love and concern.

