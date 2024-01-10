Watch Now
'She's my wife,' Texas man accused of stalking Shakira tells South Florida judge

Daniel John Valtier, 56, traveled from Texas, showed up at singer's Miami Beach home, police say
A judge has some stern words for a Texas man who disagreed with the judge's no-contact order after he traveled to Miami Beach to seek out Shakira.
Shakira smiles at Latin Grammy Awards in Spain, Nov. 16, 2023
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 12:56:37-05

MIAMI — A Texas man who claimed to be married to Shakira was arrested Monday after he traveled to South Florida and showed up outside the singer's Miami Beach home.

Daniel John Valtier, 56, of El Paso, Texas, was arrested on a stalking charge.

According to an arrest report, Valtier made several Instagram posts about the 46-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer that were flagged by Shakira's security director.

Shakira performs during MTV Video Music Awards, Sept. 12, 2023
Shakira performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

But it was Valtier's last post that suggested he was driving to see Shakira and showed a business card for a Florida motel that prompted Shakira's security team to notify police.

Valtier was arrested when he showed up at Shakira's home in a taxicab at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

According to the report, Valtier had already sent packages to Shakira's home that included bottles of wine, chocolates and toys.

During Valtier's initial court appearance, the state requested a $50,000 bond. The judge agreed and further ordered Valtier not to have any contact with Shakira, but Valtier said he disagreed.

"She's my wife," he told the judge. "I speak to her all the time."

"No, sir," the judge said. "She's not your wife."

Shakira leaves court in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 20, 2023
Colombian performer Shakira leaves court Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

The judge went on to call Valtier "delusional" and decided to double the bond amount to $100,000, saying he was "concerned" about Valtier's "continued advances."

Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique separated in 2022 after 11 years and moved to Miami Beach with her two children last year.

