'She's my wife,' Texas man accused of stalking Shakira tells South Florida judge

MIAMI — A Texas man who claimed to be married to Shakira was arrested Monday after he traveled to South Florida and showed up outside the singer's Miami Beach home.

Daniel John Valtier, 56, of El Paso, Texas, was arrested on a stalking charge.

According to an arrest report, Valtier made several Instagram posts about the 46-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer that were flagged by Shakira's security director.

But it was Valtier's last post that suggested he was driving to see Shakira and showed a business card for a Florida motel that prompted Shakira's security team to notify police.

Valtier was arrested when he showed up at Shakira's home in a taxicab at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

According to the report, Valtier had already sent packages to Shakira's home that included bottles of wine, chocolates and toys.

During Valtier's initial court appearance, the state requested a $50,000 bond. The judge agreed and further ordered Valtier not to have any contact with Shakira, but Valtier said he disagreed.

"She's my wife," he told the judge. "I speak to her all the time."

"No, sir," the judge said. "She's not your wife."

The judge went on to call Valtier "delusional" and decided to double the bond amount to $100,000, saying he was "concerned" about Valtier's "continued advances."

Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique separated in 2022 after 11 years and moved to Miami Beach with her two children last year.