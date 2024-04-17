Shakira's first world tour since 2018 includes stop in Miami

MIAMI — Shakira is going on tour for the first time in six years – and it includes a stop in South Florida.

The 47-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer will perform Nov. 20 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

It's one of 14 stops on the North American leg of her "Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran World Tour," unveiled Tuesday.

Shakira announced her upcoming tour during a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last weekend.

It will be her first tour since 2018.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Shakira performs with Bizarrap during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif.

"Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran" (translated as "Women No Longer Cry" in English) was released last month. It is Shakira's first studio album since 2017's "El Dorado."

The new album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin American and Latin pop album charts.

Shakira, who lives in Miami Beach, last toured in Miami on consecutive nights in August 2018. She also shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in February 2020.

Tickets for Shakira's show in Miami go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. But members of Shakira's "Wolfpack" fan club will have access to tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in presale tickets can sign up through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.