'Seinfeld' actress Estelle Harris dies at 93

She also provided voice of Mrs. Potato Head in 'Toy Story' movies
Estelle Harris and Don Rickles at 'Toy Story 3' premiere in 2010
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Katy Winn/AP
Estelle Harris and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3," Sunday, June 13, 2010, at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 09:42:08-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.

Harris' agent, Michael Eisenstadt, confirmed the actor's death Saturday in Palm Desert, California.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role.

Her on-screen husband was played by the late Jerry Stiller, who in a 1998 interview called her a "born performer."

Harris also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 1999 animated blockbuster "Toy Story 2" and played the recurring character Muriel in the popular Disney Channel sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," among other roles.

