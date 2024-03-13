SeaWorld Orlando offering $60 tickets to celebrate its anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is offering $60 tickets for a limited time to celebrate the amusement park's 60th anniversary.

The theme park announced the deal on Tuesday. The tickets are available now until March 17 in limited quantities on select dates for the rest of the year.

SeaWorld Orlando is a hosting a launch parties on March 21 through March 24 as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations and guests are invited to participate.

The launch parties will feature a celebratory cake cutting when the park opens; new and exclusive vintage merchandise, including plush animals, sweatshirts, hats and snow globes; a special gallery of historic photos and memorabilia located in the pass member’s lounge and the opportunity to take a commemorative photo with Shamu and his crew.

Guests are also invited to share their own images and videos of their favorite SeaWorld memories using #SeaWorld60.

SeaWorld Orlando said is also set to unveil the Antarctica Realm. The theme park said the immersive experience will transport guests to the depths of the Antarctic region, offering an array of new food and drink options, a new retail store, the penguin habitat and the family-launch coaster, Penguin Trek.

To learn more about the $60 ticket offer or to check out other special offers on tickets and passes, click here.