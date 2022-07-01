Watch Now
SeaWorld offering free admission to veterans ahead of Independence Day

Tickets must be redeemed by July 10
The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld. (File Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:58:51-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is offering free admission to veterans and their families and friends just in time for the July 4 holiday.

From now through July 10, U.S. military veterans and up to three guests can enjoy free one-day admission to its SeaWorld Orlando park.

U.S. military veterans and servicemembers must register their complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three guests before July 10.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

SeaWorld has offered free admission to U.S. military for more than 20 years.

Active-duty military members and their guests may continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.

