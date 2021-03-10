Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to free Britney Spears

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida congressman is joining the fight to #FreeBritney.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Monday asking for a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships that was the subject of a recent Britney Spears documentary.

"I think we ought to hear directly from @britneyspears.



I think we can call her in to the @JudiciaryGOP committee with no lawyers, no conservators, and we hear directly from her about the abuses in this (conservatorship) process..."



"In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts," Gaetz wrote.

He cited the situation with Spears in a California court as the "most striking example."

The letter, which was co-authored by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls into question the "motives and legal tactics" of Spears' father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, which was highlighted in the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

Chris Pizzello/AP A Britney Spears supporter stands outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse during a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Gaetz, who represents the westernmost portion of Florida's panhandle, wrote about Britney Spears being afraid of her father and "strongly opposed" to having him as a conservator. He also wrote about how an attorney in the documentary noted having "not seen a conservatee who has successfully terminated a conservatorship."

"Ms. Spears is not alone," Gaetz went on to write. "There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse."

Britney Spears is suing to remove her father's conservatorship.

"Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these arrangements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships," the letter concluded.