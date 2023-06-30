Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says

Scott, concert promoter Live Nation had been under investigation
Travis Scott
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Scott said he didn't know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival until after his performance ended. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 21:26:33-04

HOUSTON — An attorney for rap superstar Travis Scott says a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed Thursday that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury considered.

Schaffer said Scott never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in anyone being hurt.

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7