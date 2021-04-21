Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Prince's Paisley Park to host fans five years after pop star's death

items.[0].image.alt
CHRIS O'MEARA/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The music icon died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Prince Super Bowl performance
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 07:30:30-04

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince's death from inside his creative sanctuary in suburban Minneapolis.

The sprawling studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations.

Those who can't go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57.

Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those are on pause for the anniversary.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right