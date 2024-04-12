Watch Now
Prince Harry to produce Netflix polo series set in Wellington

Untitled series primarily set at National Polo Center
Prince Harry will serve as executive producer of a new Netflix series primarily set in Wellington.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 12, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wellington is getting the royal treatment on Netflix.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are producing two upcoming Netflix shows that will focus on cooking and the world of professional polo, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The polo series will be primarily set during the U.S. Open Polo Championship tournament at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

Prince Harry playing polo at Valiente Polo Farm in Wellington in 2016
Britain's Prince Harry plays polo at Valiente Polo Farm, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Wellington, Fla.

Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will serve as executive producers of the show.

Both untitled series will have release dates announced "in the coming months," Netflix said.

Harry and Meghan were married during a royal ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018. The couple announced they were relinquishing their roles as senior members of the royal family less than two years later.

