Potential defense opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit

Depp-Heard Lawsuit
Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. (AP Photo)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 17:26:29-04

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has ruled that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, can argue to a jury that she deserves protection from a libel lawsuit because the article she wrote dealt with a matter of public interest: domestic violence.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County, Virginia, after The Washington Post published her opinion piece.

Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies she was abused by Depp when the actors were married.

Thursday's hearing dealt with a Virginia law designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern.

The judge said Heard can invoke the law as a possible defense when the case goes to trial next month.

