Post Malone, Kenny Chesney among headliners for 13th annual Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival announced its star-studded lineup at the 13th annual event being held from April 10-12, 2026

Among the headliners for the Fort Lauderdale event are Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney. Chesney headlined the inaugural Tortuga festival in 2013 and is returning for his fifth performance.

Other performers include Ice Cube, Dustin Lynch and The Fray.

Each year, the festival raises money for the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which supports scientific research for ocean conservation and raises public awareness about issues impacting the waters.

Since its founding, Tortuga has raised $6 million for ocean conservation initiatives.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. on the festival's website. Tortuga 'alumni' will be able to purchase their tickets today at noon.