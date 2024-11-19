Post Malone announces 2025 tour with stops in Orlando, Miami

Post Malone announced his 2025 tour, which kicks off in Salt Lake City on April 29.

The tour runs through July 1 and will feature new songs from the rapper-singer's album F-1 Trillion, which came out in August.

Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell are set as openers for the tour.

The tour comes to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 8 and Orlando's Camping World Stadium on June 10.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 12 p.m. local time until Monday, November 25 at 10 p.m. local time.

General onsale tickets go live Nov. 26 via LiveNation.

Full tour dates below:

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell

