60th Grammy Awards: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars wins song of the year

Below is a partial list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on the Madison Square Garden Stage in New York City Sunday night.

For the full list, check out the Grammy Awards website.

Song of the year

"Despacito"

"4:44"

"Issues"

"1-800-273-8255"

"That's What I Like" WINNER

Best new artist

Alessia Cara *WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" - Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - Pink

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Best rap album

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

"Culture" - Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody

"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator

Best country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" - Little Big Town

"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett

"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best rap/sung performance

"PRBLMS" — 6LACK

"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER

"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best comedy album

"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart