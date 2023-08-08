Watch Now
Pete Davidson enjoys some Bud's Chicken & Seafood, poses for photo with employees

'Saturday Night Live' alumnus receives high praise from employees after West Palm Beach visit
Pete Davidson at Bud's in West Palm Beach
Bud's/Peter Burke/WPTV
Pete Davidson poses for a photograph with Bud's Chicken &amp; Seafood employees at its Dixie Highway location in West Palm Beach.
Pete Davidson at Bud's in West Palm Beach
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 12:05:01-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Pete Davidson recently paid a visit to an iconic Palm Beach County restaurant chain.

The 29-year-old actor and comedian stopped by the family-owned Bud's Chicken & Seafood location on Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach last Sunday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Bud's employees said Davidson ordered the chicken finger dinner and ate inside the restaurant.

That's when he took the time to pose for a photograph with some of the employees.

"He was very, very, very nice, took the time to take photos with all the employees," part-owner Phillip Brinkman told WPTV. "So they couldn't have anything nicer to say about him."

Davidson performed at the Dania Beach Improv last week. Two more shows have just been announced for Wednesday night.

"The King of Staten Island" star is likely familiar with the restaurant chain from his time spent with his ex-fiancée – pop star Ariana Grande, who grew up in Boca Raton.

Bud's has six locations throughout Palm Beach County. The original Bud's opened in 1957.

