Permits show where new reality series about 'exclusive' Palm Beach actually filmed

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new reality show scheduled to be released on Netflix this December uses Palm Beach to market the show, but WPTV found significantly more filming permits were filed to film the show outside the town of Palm Beach.

According to permits WPTV obtained from a public records request, Seersucker, the production company creating 'Members Only: Palm Beach,' filed only one permit in Palm Beach. The permit shows it was canceled and not completed. Seersucker filed 68 permits to film in other locations across Palm Beach County.

Michelle Hillery, commissioner for the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission, said she often works with productions to find suitable alternatives across the county to filming in Palm Beach.

“Once we kind of read through what they are looking for, we let them know there is a completely different process within the town, but we can potentially find you what you need in other parts of our county,” she said. “Or even identify locations that look like [Palm Beach]. It’s very common that happens.”

The town of Palm Beach changed the regulation for production companies to film on the island in a town ordinance passed in 2024. The rules require the applicant fill out a permit, hold a public hearing and then get approval from the town council. The applicant must also pay $1,500, and an additional $1,000 for every day of filming.

Hillery told WPTV the show filmed around Palm Beach County. This includes Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

WPTV pulled seven of the 68 permits. Those shoots include filming Mizner Park, City Place and South Inlet Park. The permits show The Ben and Treehouse at Canopy in West Palm Beach.

The permits also sometimes get into specific plans, like capturing a cast member driving a Ferrari on roads at Providencia Park in West Palm Beach or cast members exercising on the beach in Ocean Ridge.

WPTV reached out to the production company and we’re still waiting to hear back by publication. But the press release from the company does specify the show exists within Palm Beach County.

“Set within the exclusive enclaves of Palm Beach County, the eight-episode first season will follow a group of women navigating the unspoken rules, inherited traditions, and high-stakes hierarchies of America’s most rarefied social circles,” the press release from Netflix reads. “In this manicured world of privilege and private clubs, reputations are built over brunch and alliances shift over champagne. While wealth is ubiquitous, power, influence, and access are the true currency.”

The accommodations can still be luxurious outside Palm Beach. WPTV found one permit with a Boynton Beach address traced back to a sports club with an emphasis on pickleball called The Replay Club. According to the company’s website, the membership costs $250 a month.