Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70 after cancer diagnosis

Actor and comedian Paul Reubens, who became a beloved children's star in the 1980s as Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," according to a statement posted Monday on his official Facebook page. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The accompanying post came with a posthumous message from Reubens.

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," the message said. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Reuben starred as the iconic character that made him famous, first on television in the CBS weekend morning show "Pee-wee's Playhouse," and later in two theatrical movies, 1985's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and 1988's "Big Top Pee-wee."

In 1986, Reubens was the voice of an alien spaceship in the South Florida-set Disney movie "Flight of the Navigator." He used the pseudonym of Paul Mall.

"Pee-wee's Playhouse" aired on Saturday mornings from 1986 to 1990, introducing a cast of characters portrayed by then-unknown actors like Laurence Fishburne (as Cowboy Curtis) and future "Saturday Night Live" star Phil Hartman (as Captain Carl).

Ira Mark Gostin/AP Pee-wee Herman, whose real name is Paul Reubens, admires his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Calif., in this July 20, 1988, file photo.

In the show, Pee-wee's home was filled with toys, gadgets, puppet characters (such as Conky the Robot and Pterri the baby Pteranodon), and talking furniture and appliances (like Magic Screen and Chairry). There was even a disembodied genie's head who lives in a jeweled box (Jambi, played by John Paragon).

Reubens' persona was tarnished in 1991 when he was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure at an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Fla.

His final film role was in "Pee-wee's Big Holiday," which was released by Netflix in 2016.

He also appeared in 1981's "Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams," 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and 2001's "Blow."