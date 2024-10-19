On sing-along train, Swifties debut 'Not a Taylor Swift Song'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Photojournalist Wally Lurz and I took a trip on Brightline's Taylor Swift Sing-Along train on Friday.

Yes, the Swifties were singing at the top of their lungs, trading friendship bracelets. The problem is we can't play any of the audio because the music is copyrighted.

We haven't licensed it. We can't play one second of Swift's catalog. So imagine, being assigned a Swift sing-along train story and not being able to use any of the audio.

We had to find a workaround.

We had two stories to turn so Wally got started on his presentation choosing the genre of silent movie/old news reel.

Brightline's Taylor Swift Sing-A-Long train arrives in Aventura

Having a late-night TV background (as an intern) I thought I'd choose to do my story in that style. The passengers and I sang a song called, "Not a Taylor Swift Song."

Swifties sing, 'A not a Taylor Swift' song on Taylor-themed train

The buzz on the tracks is that at tonight's show, Swift might drop an announcement of the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). There was speculation around who Swift's guest star might be. Lana Del Rey's name was floated about by Britney and Kelly, who are from West Palm Beach.

"It's very, very Swiftie vibes, lots of signs all Eras-related, and tour-related; flowers, butterflies, snakes. The vibes are really good," said Britney.

"All the lyrics everywhere and all the photo ops and all the music playing to amp us up for the show," said Kelly.