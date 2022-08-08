Watch Now
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73

'Grease' actress died at her ranch in Southern California, statement says
"Grease" star Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 08, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Olivia Newton-John, who once owned a home in Palm Beach County, has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her verified Instagram account, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully" at her Southern California ranch Monday morning.

Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. However, a cause of death has not been revealed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Olivia Newton-John attends the Jan. 27, 2018, G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Newton-John's Jupiter Inlet Colony home was the scene of a death investigation in 2013 after Christopher Pariseleti, 41, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a room inside the home while the Australian singer and actress was away.

Newton-John and Easterling bought the waterfront home at 104 Lighthouse Drive for $4.1 million in 2009. Palm Beach County property records show that it was sold for $5 million in 2016.

The family is asking for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in lieu of flowers.

