Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 27, 2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Los Angeles police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the penthouse of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard say they saw no marks on her face after a 2016 fight between the couple in which Heard says she was assaulted.

Jurors at Depp's libel trial against his ex-wife watched recorded depositions Wednesday from officers who say they saw Heard crying but no visible signs of injury.

The testimony bolsters Depp's contention that he never assaulted Heard, although jurors have heard evidence of other alleged assaults before and during the couple’s brief marriage.

Depp claims Heard concocted the allegations when she filed for divorce days after the fight that police were called to.

