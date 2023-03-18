Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Norton Museum to be closed Sunday for movement of historic house

Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
The Norton Museum of Art will host the Frida Kahlo exhibit through Feb. 6, 2022.
Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 15:38:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH — Norton Museum will be closed temporarily on Sunday to facilitate the movement of a historic house along South Dixie Highway.

The museum is located at 1450 S. Dixie Highway.

The museum posted on its website: "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We will remain open with normal hours through Saturday, March 18 and look forward to reopening with normal hours on Monday, March 20."

A Norton official said they decided to close for the entire day because they didn't when the house would be moved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7