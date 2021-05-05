'Night Court' sees new daylight as NBC orders pilot pickup

NEW YORK — NBC is going back to "Night Court."

The network announced Tuesday that it is has called for a pilot production order of the sitcom, which is a continuation of NBC's long-running half-hour comedy.

Melissa Rauch will star in the pilot, which centers around the daughter of the late Harry Stone (Harry Anderson, who died in 2018) as she follows in her father's robe presiding over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Original series cast member John Larroquette also stars as former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Larroquette won four straight Emmy Awards during the show's nine-season run from 1984-92.

"My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," Rauch said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring 'Night Court' back to television."

Back-to-back episodes of the original series can currently be seen on Laff every weekday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.